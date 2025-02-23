Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight





Statesboro has a pair of wins and Hall is impressed with the play so far from freshman Maxine Feltman.

“Maxine has come in as a freshman and really given our team a boost,” Hall said. “She is 2-0 on the season with one of those wins against Lakeside who was a finalist last year in 6-A.

“She is a great competitor who is willing to fight for each point and will not back down regardless of the competition. Maxine is constantly working to improve her game and I feel like she will continue to improve as the season progresses.”

“This season I feel like I’m really getting to work and improving a lot,” Feltman said. I have learned a lot about being on a high school team. With the combined practices I get to play and compete with lots of great players every day which has helped my game a ton.

“I think the team has many strengths such as our overall work ethic which should carry us far.”