Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro volleyball team is 26-12 as they inch closer to the region tournament and a possible spot in the state playoffs.

Head coach Bob Massee has liked the way his young team has come together and has been particularly impressed by the play of junior setter Phoebe Hansen, who surpassed one thousand assists and has more than 600 this year alone.

“I touch the ball on almost every play so I am really trying to be more of a leader this year,” Hansen said. “It is my job to get a good set to the hitters so communication is important too so they can execute and score. I had no idea that I had reached 1,000 assists.

“My teammates started cheering and then they told me and it was a great accomplishment. I feel like everyone on the team has really stepped it up and we are focused on making it to state.”

“As the setter, Phoebe is definitely the quarterback of the team,” Massee said. “This is her third year as a starting setter. She is a quiet leader who leads by example. Everything for Statesboro volleyball runs through her.

“She does a great job distributing the ball to our hitters and to already have one thousand assists is unbelievable considering we missed 17 games last season.”