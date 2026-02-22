Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jacket soccer team is looking to make another run at the region championship and get back to the state playoffs.

The Jackets have opened the season with a 3-0 win over Bradwell. Helping to lead the way was freshman Taylor Edge, who came through with a goal in the victory.

“Taylor is a starting freshman for us and has had great success as a striker,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “She has scored one goal in each of our games and has been a great help to take some of the defensive pressure off of Emma Cate Barron. With Taylor and Emma leading our attack we have two threats in the striker position.”

“I’ve been working on improving my conditioning and speed so I can stay consistent the whole game,” Edge said. “I’ve also been focusing on my first touch and making quicker decisions with the ball. One of our biggest strengths is how well we work together.

“We have strong communication on the field and a lot of players who are willing to put in the work for each other. My focus this season is to be a reliable player my team can count on. I want to help lead by example, stay positive, and do whatever my role is to help us win.”