Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal Panther flag football team just wrapped up the regular season Thursday with a 6-0 victory over Effingham County to finish at 11-7. Now, Portal is getting ready to face Clarke Central in the first round of the state playoffs on Dec. 4.

The Panther offense has been paced by junior quarterback Katielyn Yates who has nearly 2,000 yards of offense this season and 18 touchdowns.

“Katielyn is a junior and two-year starting quarterback for our team,” said Panther coach Huey Williams. “She is a natural leader who she sets the tone with her confidence, work ethic and presence on the field. This season she has thrown for an impressive 1,476 yards, ran for 294 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Whether she’s reading the defense, making smart throws, or uplifting her teammates Katielyn brings determination and passion to every game.”

"This season has continued to be a learning experience for my teammates and me,” Yates said. “We have battled through injuries and inclement weather but have improved each game. Flag football is my favorite sport and it pushes me to be my best for my coaches, teammates and myself."