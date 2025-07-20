Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gators look to defend their 2024 state title this season.

Head coach Aaron Phillips lost 14 seniors off last year’s team and will be counting heavily on his returning seniors to pick up the slack on and off the field. One player he is confident will step into a leadership position is senior lineman Jack Lanier.

“Jack is doing an awesome at center last year and this year as well,” Phillips said. “He anchored an experience offensive line last year and having his leadership and experience come back this year is going to pay off for us. He’s worked hard in the weight room and is an 1,100-pound lifter.

He makes all of our calls up front, he makes all of our checks in our protections and is just a leader of that offensive line. He doesn’t say a whole lot but he leads by example. He played a big role last year, especially in the playoffs on our defensive front. He was able to come in later in games and give us a spark. He does a great job rushing the passer because he’s an athletic lineman who gets off the ball very well.”

“I think things have gone great so far this summer,” Lanier said “Lots of great things are happening. I think some of our strengths are our effort on the field and in the weight room as well as our knowledge of the playbook. We know the offense much better as a whole than we did last year and I think it’s going to play a big role in repeating this season.”