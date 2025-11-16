Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team has captured the state title in each of their four years of playing. Last year’s group saw a couple of players take home a fourth ring.

For the 2025 season, there are a few more players in search of a fourth ring, including Kristiana Tisby, who heads up the Jacket defense.

“Tisby is the key to our defense,” coach Marci Cochran said. “She is one of the best rushers in the state and she puts pressure on the quarterback better than any rusher I have seen.

“Tisby is also a great leader. She is always positive and encourages her teammates and even her coaches. She does whenever it takes and is willing to do whatever is best for the team.”

“My favorite thing about playing flag football is the ability to learn and grow with my teammates,” Tisby said. “I feel like the season so far has been great. We have faced some tough moments early in the season and we have learned to grow from those hardships and have become stronger doing so.

“I love my girls so much and I couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere than this one.”