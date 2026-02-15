Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

While the Statesboro Blue Devils fell short of a region championship, the Blue Devils clinched a spot in the state playoffs after knocking off South Effingham 72-62 last Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils had a 49-point effort from JaCaiden Cone. The only other player to reach double figures Tuesday was sophomore forward Charles Harris who came through with 10 points and has added an offensive spark late in the season.

“Charles has actually been a player we can call plays for in the post and he can score inside,” said coach Keith LeGree. “He may only be six foot tall but he plays much bigger and he is tough and knows how to score in the paint. He has stepped up in the second half of the season and is patient which is impressive for an underclassman.”

“I feel like my role is to help on the boards on defense and offense and score when I’m needed,” Harris said. “I feel like I have improved on offense and I can get rebounds and put them back.

“I know there are guys much taller than me but I know I am not going to back down and feel like I can still get my share of rebounds.”