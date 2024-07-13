Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil football team is coming off advancing to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

The Blue Devils lost 16 starters off last year’s team and head coach Matt Dobson is counting on youngsters like sophomore Davis Harrison to step into starting positions to help Statesboro compete this season.

“Davis earned playing time the second half of the year last year as a freshman,” Dobson said. “This spring and summer he has grown and expanded his role for our team playing wide receiver and safety. He is becoming a leader and being more vocal for our team. He earned a 4.0 GPA for the school year while playing football and baseball. He is a great example of a true student athlete.”

“I feel that the summer has been very beneficial and gone very well,” Harrison said. “We’ve had a lot of guys show up and give everything they’ve got every day. I think our biggest strength is our conditioning and our ability to persevere even when we’re down.”