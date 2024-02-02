Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils are currently on top in the region standings with a record of 16-3 overall and 6-1 in region play.

The Blue Devils are 7-1 in their last eight games with the lone loss coming at Bradwell. Since that loss head coach Keith LeGree has turned to senior guard Kam Mikell to help settle the team down and pick up the intensity on the defensive end of the court.

“Kam has been the unsung hero for us so far this season,” LeGree said. “There have been a few games this year when he has played every minute of the game. We have had him guard the top player of each team we have played and many times he has had to guard most taller players in the post. He has sacrificed points for the betterment of the team.”

“It is my senior year and I really want to make a run at the state title,” Mikell said. “I will do anything the coaches ask me to do to try and help the team succeed. I don’t really care if I score a point as long as we win the game. I enjoy the challenge of guarding the best player on the other team. My future is in football, but basketball is my first love and this has been a great year so far. I hope we can do some special things in the postseason.”