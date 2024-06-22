Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Lady Panther basketball team won their first state playoff game this past season.

First year head coach Nicole Newton feels this is just the start of something good as she returns a strong core of players from last year’s squad including sophomore guard Alycia Hagins who she will be counting on this season.

“Alycia played JV and varsity for us last year with limited varsity time,” Newton said. “I'm really impressed with her growth as a basketball player and not getting discouraged by not seeing the floor much for varsity games.

“Her time on JV was significant because she was the primary ball handler and she was the engine that made them go. She can defend with her long, lanky frame as well as score on multiple levels.”

“I like playing on the varsity team because it is very challenging and very competitive,” Hagins said. “I have gotten better but I’m also still learning how the game goes. I like to bring the ball up the court because I am a big help for my team.

“I have gotten better at being a point guard, but I’m also still learning how to dribble with my head up. Basketball helps me be better at being competitive and stronger.”