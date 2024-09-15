Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panthers are currently 2-2 on the season and bounced back with a 20-8 win over Bryan County Friday night after a tough loss a week earlier in their region opener to Jenkins County.

One bright spot in the young season is the play of senior Brian McQueen. Against Jenkins County, the quarterback/receiver was able to haul in two touchdown passes for over 120-yards in the loss. Head coach Jason McEachin has been proud of the way McQueen has played on the field and his character off the field as well.

“Brian has shown a lot of growth and maturity as a young man over the last few months,” McEachin said. “He is actively trying to be a leader and is our best playmaker right now. We expect to him to play a big role in all phases as we continue this season.”

“I feel like I need to be a leader for my team in school and on the field,” McQueen said. “I need to keep making big plays and contribute as much as I can on offense, defense and special teams. We are creating big plays on offense right now, which helps us score quickly. The team is doing a lot of things well right now we just need execute better overall and not turn the ball over.”