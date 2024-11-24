Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gators capped an undefeated season by winning a state championship Saturday night at Paulson Stadium. One player who helped the Gators on the defensive side of the ball Saturday and all season was senior linebacker Parker Chance. Chance led the team in tackles and came through with two crucial interceptions against Brookstone in the state semifinal game.

“I thought we played really well on defense and made some big plays,” Chance said after the Brookstone game. “I was in the right spot and made a couple interceptions and that was great to contribute. When we turn them over it gives our offense extra possessions which really helps. It’s very exciting to make it to the state championship game and we are all ready for this.”

“We have two great linebackers in Joshua Mager and Parker Chance,” said BA coach Aaron Phillips. “Parker has been playing since he was a freshman on the scout team when he played every rep. As a sophomore he started for us and still played every scout team rep.

His junior year he started doing the same thing and we had to stop him because he would stop our offense every time. He is a field general out there and just a real student of the game.”