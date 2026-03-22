Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro boy’s tennis team is off to an impressive 10-3 record and are currently ranked No. 10 in the state. One player who has impressed coach Brian Hall with his play has been senior Luke Watanabe.

“Luke has really stepped up his game and is playing really well at doubles right now,” Hall said. “Luke is a great teammate who is always trying to help others. He has been working on becoming a leader and it has been fun to watch him grow in that.”

“This year, I've been trying to focus on my volleys and serves,” Watanabe said. “While the progress is slow, I am getting more consistent. I have set a goal I have to try and win a region title.

“I think our team is improving a lot, and we have good potential for state. As we continue to work on our weak points, we will be become very formidable.”