Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch baseball team advanced to the state playoffs last year before losing a tough three-game series to Perry.

This year the Jackets have a good blend of senior leadership and talented youngsters. They have already split a pair of games with Statesboro and head coach Brandon Peterson is counting on players like senior ace Cade Harnage for leadership as well as production on the mound and at the plate.

“Cade has been consistent as a three-year starter on the mound and at shortstop,” Peterson said. “He is a great kid with a fantastic work ethic. You know when he is out there, he is going to give you a chance to be in every game.

“He did a really good job Monday against Statesboro giving up only two earned runs in five innings with nine strikeouts.”

“I am excited about my senior year this season,” Harnage said. “We have a great group of guys and some younger players who are going to have to keep stepping up for us. I try and contribute as much as I can to try and help pull all the guys together.

“I don’t really feel too much pressure being on the mound because I have had plenty of work out there. I would love to make a deep run in the state especially with this being my last year.”