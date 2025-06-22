Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator baseball team finished the 2025 season with the most wins in school history and advanced to the state GIAA quarterfinals.

One of the reasons for their success this year was the play of shortstop and pitcher Nathan Newkirk. At the plate, Newkirk batted .360 with 21 RBIs and an OPS of .945. He led the team in stolen bases with 20 and also led the Gators with an on base percentage of .540.

“Nate was an incredible competitor for us at shortstop this season,” said coach Jason Godbee. “He was a guy who helped us being our leadoff hitter setting the tone for the game in his first at bat every game. He was relentless in everything he did for us this season trying to help the team any way he could to be successful.”

“It was a great season, and I truly enjoyed playing for Bulloch Academy,” Newkirk said. “We had a great coach and a strong group of teammates. I’m really glad I made the move to BA for my final year of baseball.

“While I was disappointed we didn’t make it all the way to a state championship, I’m proud that we were able to break records for BA baseball. It was an incredible journey.”