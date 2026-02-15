Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy girls are currently 14-10 and are hoping to get an at-large berth into the state playoffs after being knocked out of the region tournament in double overtime by Pinewood. One player who has stepped up towards the end of the season for coach Paul Webb has been junior post player Adylee Davis.

“Adylee has improved so much this season and has been a pleasure to coach,” Webb said. “She is very intentional as she works to get better. She’s very inquisitive about the small things in basketball. She is our second leading scorer and rebounder so far. I’m so proud of how hard she works each day.”

"I feel like my role on the team is to do whatever the team and Coach Webb need from me,” Davis said. “I take pride in rebounding and playing strong defense, and I try to bring energy in those areas every time I’m on the floor. I’m really proud of our team and the hard work everyone has put in this season. We’ve taken big steps forward, and I’m excited to keep building and working on skills as we prepare for next year.”