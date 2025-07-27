Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy softball team is coming off an appearance in the state quarterfinals last year and are looking to take another step forward this year.

Having lost five seniors from last year’s team, first-year head coach Jason Godbee is counting on seniors like Maralyne Belcher to chip in on and off the field this season.

“Maralyne has been working hard in her rehab after suffering a torn ACL during basketball season,” Godbee said. "We are hoping to get her back towards the middle or end of the season at full speed.

“In the mean time she’s doing a great job mentoring our younger players, encouraging them and working with them. She is a great three-sport athlete.”

"The summer is going really good with the young players working hard," Belcher said. “I think we’re really improving. I’ve tried to help out as much as I can from the sidelines since I can’t play yet. I’m really proud of everyone and especially how the younger girls are stepping up.

A lot of people are having to learn different positions and I think it’s going really well, it’s just going to take time and practice. The process to come back from my injury has been tough as I knew it would be. I really didn’t know how much it would hurt to watch the team have to play without me but I am trying to get back as soon as I can.”