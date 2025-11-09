Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal Lady Panther cross country team is coming off their third-straight region title last week at Wilcox County.

Helping to lead the way has been senior Savannah Arnett, who not only contributed to all three of the cross-country region championships, but also helped the girl’s track team win a region title.

“For the last four years, Savannah has been a leader on the PMHS cross country team,” coach Sarah Chester said. “She loves to win and has been such an encourager to her teammates. She has been a vital part of our program and we will miss her presence for sure.”

“I’m deeply grateful for everything Portal has taught me over these four years,” Arnett said. “It’s been more than just a sport, it’s been a part of who I am. Cross country has shaped me in ways I never expected, teaching me about strength, perseverance, and the true meaning of family.

“Helping my team earn the region title for the third time will be a memory I’ll never forget. This sport and this team have given me more than just medals and trophies, they’ve given me a home. I’m thankful to my coaches for everything they taught me and to the athletic program for making this possible.”

Both the Portal girls and boys team competed in the state championship for Class A D-II on Saturday in Carrollton.