Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch basketball team notched their second win of the season last weekend as they knocked off Bulloch Academy 59-49.

Helping to lead the way was senior forward Mike Dixon who came through with an impressive double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Head coach Tony Raymond is hoping Dixon can keep up that kind of play as the Jackets get into region play.

“Mike is a guy is a guy who leads by example and a team first guy,” Raymond said. “He has continued to be a leader as he and Ash Collins are the only guys back from the state playoffs team the last year. Mike is coming off his best game of the year with over 20 pounds and 10 rebounds against Bulloch Academy. He is the anchor of our defense and has an impressive post presence on offense.

“I feel if my role on the team is to show to younger guys that you don’t have to play at the speed of other players but actually at your own speed,” Dixon said. “I feel like the team is improving on our offense and I think we have to continue to have a hard-nosed defense. Our defense helps us to be able to go against other deeper teams in our region.”