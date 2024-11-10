Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal girls cross-country team won the Region 3A DII Champion last week.

One runner who has helped propel the Lady Panthers to success the past few years is junior Savannah Arnett.

“This season has been incredibly difficult with the hard practices and hot weather, but it has been worth it,” Arnett said. “The opportunity to win the region championship, not just for myself but also for my amazing team, is absolutely incredible.

“There have been tough times this year, but the team has really pushed me through all of my challenges and we have all worked so hard for this title. I am proud and thankful for these coaches, my team and this athletic program at Portal Middle High School.”

“Savannah is the classic runner,” said coach Shannon Davis. “She has speed and endurance. She sets goals for herself and accomplishes them with focus and determination. She won the individual region cross country championship and her time makes her a top contender in the GHSA state meet.”