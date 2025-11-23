Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal boys’ basketball team started the season with a 60-50 win over New Hampstead Tuesday evening. The Panthers were led by senior post player K.J. Hunter with 16 points, 18 rebounds and five steals. Head coach Jeff Brannen will be counting on Hunter as well as a few other seniors to help lead the way this season.

“K.J. has already shown the ability to help lead our team on and off the court,” Brannen said. “He is crafty and he always seems to be around the ball. He is only six-feet tall but he plays much bigger than that.

“He is strong and is still trying to come back from an injury he had in football. He also has a high basketball I.Q.”

“I feel like my role on the team is to play good defense and box out and try and get rebounds,” Hunter said. “I am trying to do whatever I can to help our team be successful. If that means I need to run the offense, or just hit the boards, I am ready to do whatever the coaches say. I am also trying to be more of a leader since I am a senior.”