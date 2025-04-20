Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro girls track team is coming off a third-place finish at the Statesboro Relays this past weekend.

The Blue Devils will be hosting the region this year and among those looking to capitalize on home field advantage is senior Cherish Ray who took top honors in the 400-meter run. Ray also participates in the 200, the 4x400 and 4x800 relays as well as the 4x200.

“Cherish has been able to get her time in the 400 down to 57:51 which she did recently in Augusta,” said coach Vernon Littles. “She has the second-best time this year in the region and she is working hard to improve on that.

“She is a hard worker and that has been paying off for her as she has gotten a scholarship offer to Grace College in Indiana and her attitude to just try and get better every day will serve her well in college.”

“My senior season in track and field has been great,” Ray said. “I ran my personal record best 57:51 a couple days ago and I hope to keep trying to get that time down by the end of the season. It was nice to have the opportunity to run in the Statesboro Relays and seeing that tradition return to our home.

“It brings more recognition to Statesboro and I hope it continues to grow. I am also glad we are able to host region and I feel like our team will do amazing.”