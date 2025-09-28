Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket cross country team has made themselves a fixture in the state Class AAA postseason. This year coach Laurie Pitts boys have been led by sophomore Ransom Cribbs, who started making an impression on coach Pitts as a freshman.

“Ransom is a dedicated runner who will go the extra mile, literally,” Pitts said. “He always has a positive attitude about competing and training. His times have continued to go down and I expect to continue seeing that trend. He came into this year's season beating last year's times by a minute and has already dropped them significantly to consistently lead our boys’ team.

“A great example of who Ransom is comes from something that happened last year,” Pitts said “We were at the sectional meet in Gray. One of the boys had a sudden injury and could not participate in the race. Ransom was asked to take his place and had only 2 minutes to get ready to run. He and the other teammate swapped clothing and shoes, then Ransom sprinted to the starting line. He ended up running his best time of the season that day. He has always been reliable.”

“My goals for this year are to run fast, win some races, get some medals,” Cribbs said. "I feel like I've gotten stronger on hills and am more comfortable with faster paces in speed work. I think I've done pretty good so far. Last year I wasn't in the picture. This has been kind of a breakout year. I have goals, I want to get there, and I'm willing to work for them."