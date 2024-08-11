Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil softball team will be looking to make it back to the state playoffs this season.

The Blue Devils have shown some promise in a few scrimmage games already this year and head coach Karry Parler is looking for big things from players like senior outfielder Terrece Gibson.

“I have been impressed with Terrece's work and willingness to learn,” Parker said. “She has tremendous potential and is so fun to coach. Her leadership has been positive and appreciated, as has the leadership provided by all our seniors.”

“My role on the team as a fourth-year player is to lead my team and motivate each player to be their best every day on and off the field,” Gibson said. “I believe my strengths are using my speed coming from the left side and being able to cause chaos with the opposing team’s defense.

“I feel the strengths of the team would definitely be the diversity we have within the line up. I believe everybody brings something special to the team that will help us be successful in region play.”