Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator softball team finished second in the region last year and were knocked off in the state playoffs by Stratford.

With most of last year’s team back this year, head coach Ashley Burke is hoping they can take the next step and is counting on players like catcher Malone Justen to help lead the charge.

“Last season Malone was named all-region as a catcher as a freshman and I have seen major improvements over the past year,” Burke said. “Not only is she solid behind the plate, what’s even more impressive is that she can be trusted anywhere on the infield.

“She’s improved with her communication with her teammates and her dedicated to softball is incredible. She not only wants to improve her game for an opportunity to continue it to a collegiate level, but as well as for her team.”

“I have been working hard on hitting and my catching skills over the summer,” Justen said. “I know I am only a sophomore, but I feel like my role is to try and be a leader and help the younger players. I think the strength of the team this year is we have a lot of players returning and we all get along well.”