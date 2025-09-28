Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The girls’ volleyball team at Trinity Christian School is in the midst of a run in the GAPPS.

The Lady Lions host the 1-A Region 4 Tournament on October 3. One player who has helped propel the Lions this season is sophomore middle blocker Sydney Lane, who leads the team in blocks, serving aces, digs and kills

“Sydney is an exceptional volleyball player who brings a great deal of experience to the team,” said Trinity head coach Abby Miller. “She is skilled in every area of play, but she really shines at the net as a hitter. Most of her attacks become kills, and she has a way of successfully adjusting to any set.”

“Not only is she a great player, her attitude is one of hard work, unrelenting joy, and encouragement of all of her teammates, regardless of their skill level,” Miller added. “She never complains, and she brightens the team with her laughter, strength, and leadership. She makes the team better, raising the level of play just by being on it. I love being a part of her volleyball journey.”

“This season has been fun, just getting to play with my best friends every day made it worth it,” Lane said. “Win or lose, we were always there for each other. I play year-round with my club team, and that’s really helped me grow as a player.

“Between school, practice, and traveling for club tournaments, it can definitely get busy. But when you love the game, it’s all worth it, especially when you’re working toward something bigger like playing in college."