Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator football team is a perfect 11-0 as they head into the GIAA Championship game this coming Saturday night where they will be taking on First Presbyterian Day at Paulson Stadium.

The Gators are coming off impressive victories over Pacelli Nov. 8 and Brookstone Friday night.

Against Pacelli, the defense dominated holding the Vikings to just over 100 total yards of offense. Helping to lead the way was sophomore defensive end Braylon Cone who leads the team in hits for losses and had a pair of sacks against Pacelli.

“Braylon is a young player for us that has a big upside,” said Bulloch Academy head coach Aaron Phillips. “He is athletic, strong and has great size for a sophomore. He has gotten better and better each week. He is a big force in the middle of our defensive front. He leads our team in tackles for loss.”

“I feel the season has gone as expected,” Cone said. “Of course, we are still seeking a state title which would complete the team goal this season. I feel the strengths of our team are that we play simple basic football with great effort. I feel my role for the team is of course to always strike the offensive line first and make the play when I can. I also strive to take on blocks to free up the linebackers.”