Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy baseball team is hoping to make a deep run in the state playoffs this year.

First year head coach Jason Godbee has plenty of talent and the Gators are already 2-0 with a pair of victories against GHSA members Bryan County and Jenkins County. Godbee has liked what he has seen so far from senior infielder Parker Chance and is counting on him on and off the field.

“Parker has been exactly what we have needed from our group of leaders,” Godbee said. “With his work ethic he is invested not only in himself, but his teammates as well as we start the 2025 season.

“He had a big 3-run homer for us Monday night against Bryan County to help us with a 4-1 victory and continues to swing a solid bat with good defensive plays for us.”

“I feel I’m doing very well right now and it feels good to contribute to my team and help us find ways to win” Chance said. “I think our strengths are how tight we are as a team and also how much depth we have at every position.

“Our first goal is to win region then ultimately go on to win a state championship this year.”