Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

It’s been a tough season for the Portal Lady Panthers, who have had to get by for long stretches without their three leading scorers and playmakers due to injury.

One player who has stepped into a leadership role on the court is sophomore Rebie Grace Pylant, who came through recently against Metter leading the team with 10 points.

“Rebie Grace is really coming along strong,” said Portal assistant coach Cliff Hubbard. “She is only a sophomore but due to our current situation, she has had to help shoulder the load. Ideally, she could come along slowly, but she hasn’t complained at all and has really helped us out.”

“I feel that my role has changed throughout this season,” Pylant said. “I started with wanting to be a good teammate but with our starters going out on injuries, I have had to step up. I am trying to be a leader and role model on our team. We have had many ups and downs and it has turned into a growing season for us. I hope that we will turn it around in the post season.”