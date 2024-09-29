Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro softball team recently snapped a losing streak with a 13-0 win over Bradwell in Hinesville.

If the Blue Devils are to make a run into the region playoffs, they will be counting on some of their senior leaders to step up. One player coach Karry Parker is counting on both on and off the field is senior infielder Kate Yawn.

“Kate's leadership and experience on the field and at bat provides our younger players with direction and examples to learn from,” Parker said. “Kate accepts every challenge and always gives it her best effort.”

“I believe my role on the team is to lead by example both on and off the field, and to support and encourage the younger players during practice and games,” Yawn said. “As a senior leader I also take on the responsibility of promoting a positive team environment and ensuring that our plan for the game is executed effectively.

“Our team’s success relies on our strong communication and dynamic, which helps us navigate challenges and overcome obstacles. Additionally, the trust we place in each player to make crucial plays or deliver key hits during tough games is vital to our overall performance as a team.”