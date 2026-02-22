Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

Bulloch Academy wrestling head coach Charlie Hopkins is trying to build the program back to the force they were about 10 years ago. The Gators had two wrestlers place in state this year, including freshman Camden Mager who placed fourth overall in the 126-pound weight division.

"Camden led the way for us coming through with a fourth-place finish at state, which is really impressive for a freshman,” Hopkins said. “Camden is a very technical yet passionate wrestler. His ability to stay focused on the mat and make calculated decisions has benefitted him tremendously.

“Camden comes from a family that cares about wrestling and I only expect him to get better over the next three years. As a team with no seniors and a new head coach, we knew it was going to be a bit of a rebuilding year. We are excited about returning seven state qualifiers as well as Camden and Harold Park who were our two placers.”

“I feel pretty good about beating two juniors and losing to a senior at state my freshman year,” Mager said. I am going to continue to work hard and I expect to do even better next year.”