Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy softball team has struggled to this point this season. One bright spot for head coach Jason Godbee has been the play of infielder Malone Justen.

The Gators primary catcher last season Justen has done whatever asked of her to help the team according to Godbee.

“Malone has done a great job stepping into a leadership role this season with our young team,” Godbee said. “She moved from behind the plate where she started last year to shortstop this season to help our defense out in the field.

“She is a tireless worker and a selfless teammate always helping out the younger girls. She will make someone's college softball program better when she leaves our program.”

“This season has been tough but we have had so much progress from the summer,” Justen said. “I have had to step up and be the leader of the team and encourage the younger players. We need keep progressing as a team and focus on the little things and I know we can do it.”