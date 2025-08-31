Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Gator football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-0 victory over Claxton Tuesday night. Four different Gator got into the end zone from the offensive side of the ball, but Gator head coach Aaron Phillips felt the player of the game was back-up running back B.J. Smart.

“B.J. doesn’t get as much love as he probably should because he has Danye Garvin back there in front of him,” Phillips said. “I felt like B.J. came into the game tonight and really ignited our offense with a few big runs right when we needed him.

“He’s good enough to start at pretty much on any football team but has been patient and is always ready to do what he can to help the team.”

“As a competitor you want to get on the field and get more carries but I know I need to play whatever role the team needs me to play,” Smart said. “I have tried to learn from Danye about leadership and how he carries himself on the field.

“I am ready to step in and make plays whenever it’s asked of me and I am trying to improve every day.”