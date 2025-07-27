Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil football team came two points away from earning a spot in the state playoffs last year.

Returning quite a few starters from last year, head coach Matt Dobson is hoping to get back to the state this year. One player Dobson is counting on for leadership, as well as his play on the field, is senior defensive back Keon Childers.

“Keon did a great job last year as a defensive back and he has also had to fill in some at linebacker for us this year due to some injuries,” Dobson said. “He is a guy who can cover but he can also be physical in the box, which is important since we play a lot of teams who like to run the ball.

“We have a lot of guys on the defensive side of the ball who are senior leaders. Keon is a vocal guy and he will definitely be counted on for that.”

“I feel like I need to keep improving especially with having to try and play different positions when I am needed to,” Childers said. “I prefer to play safety but I am willing to do whatever they need me to do to make our team better.

“I have followed the seniors before me and now it’s my time to try and lead. I feel like our defense should be even better than last year and we are excited about getting the season underway.”