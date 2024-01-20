Prep Sports Spotlight: Brendan O'Dowd

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets have won three of their last four games including a big 69-62-win Tuesday night against Burke County. One player who has been contributing to the Jacket victories is junior guard Brendan O’Dowd. O’Dowd led the Jackets in scoring in their victory over Bulloch Academy Saturday night with 29 points, and then came through with 15 points in their win over Burke County.





“Brendan has really matured this year into being one of our leaders,” said Southeast Bulloch coach Tony Raymond. “He is asked to carry the load scoring wise, and to help rebound. He’s coming into a zone after battling a knee injury all summer long. He’s starting to look like he did at the end of his sophomore year.”





“I feel my role is to be a leader and play a complete game at both ends of the floor to help the team win,” O’Dowd said. “Our team is at its best when lots of guys are contributing and playing as one.”