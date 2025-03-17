Premier grouping a mixed bag in the first two days of The Players

A premiere grouping of the top three golfers in the world may have grabbed the biggest galleries this week at The Players, but only one player emerged as a top-10 contender after two days. Thursday and Friday at Sawgrass Country Club saw the headline group of World No. 1, 2 and 3 in Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. With round two in the books McIlroy stands out at -9, two strokes out of first place. Scheffler is currently -5 and is 15th, while Schauffele kept his streak of cuts alive with a birdie on his last hole to make the cut on the number at -2.