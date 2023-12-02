Portal sweeps Southeast Bulloch Friday night

The Portal Panthers swept a Bulloch County doubleheader as the Lady Panthers knocked off Southeast Bulloch 72-12 to improve to 2-2 on the season and the Portal boys beat the Jackets 72-63 to move to 2-0 on the season.

The boy’s game was sloppy through most of the first half as the Panthers had to sit a few starters due to foul trouble and led by only two points at the end of the first quarter. They were able to extend the lead to 33-23 at the half and then went on a 27-9 run to pull away taking a 60-42 lead at the end of the third quarter.

“I liked the way we played at times, but a good team has to be able to put their opponent away in the fourth and we didn’t do that,” said Portal coach Jeff Brannen. ‘Our team doesn’t usually turn the ball over too much, but we did tonight. It’s still going to take some time to get the chemistry back as we have only been playing together for about seven days or so.”

Despite trailing by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter the Yellow Jackets battled back taking the fourth quarter 21-12 which is something that head coach Tony Raymond was not surprised by.

“We have a good group of kids and we are warriors,” Raymond said. “Against a top-5 team like Portal, you can’t let them have the kind of runs we did tonight. Sometimes we can make some bonehead mistakes, but these kids trust in each other and they never give up. Playing teams like this will help us come region time.”





The breakthrough star of the game was Portal freshman David Thomas who finished with a game-high 21-points including 10 points in the decisive third quarter. David is the younger brother of senior Joseph Thomas who finished the game with 19 points and while Brannen was impressed with his effort he still sees room for improvement.

“He helped us with a couple three pointers and a couple steals there in the third quarter,” Brannen said. “He has a lot of talent but we just need a little more consistency out of him and again it’s going to take a little time for this group to get used to having someone new out there with the other four.”

Southeast Bulloch was led by Zach Wells with 15 points while Christian Linen had 12 and Trey Jones added 11.





The girls game was all Portal as they led 21-1 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Head coach Nicole Newton was happy with the win, but still feels the team is struggling in a couple areas.

“The effort was there tonight, but we still have to clear up the turnovers and improve from the free throw line,” Newton said. “I really liked what I saw from freshman London Blackman. She has a lot of God given talent and you can see that out there. When she starts to get that basketball I.Q. improving, she could be something special.”

Up next for Portal they will host Effingham County Saturday at 2:30 as the girls tip off, followed by the boys. Portal will take on Statesboro High Tuesday at 6:00 at Hanner Fieldhouse.

Up next for Southeast Bulloch they host South Effingham Saturday at 6:00.