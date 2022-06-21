Portal launches football camp

This past Saturday, Portal hosted its first annual football camp for students ages 5 to 18-years old. Clayton Williams, a 2007 graduate of Portal Middle High School, who was the last Portal Panther quarterback to lead the team to the state playoffs, wanted to do something to engage the youth of Bulloch County. Being a former basketball, baseball, and football player sparked the idea for creating a free football camp.







Working with Portal Coach Jason McEachin and calling on other former Panthers like Cameron Sheffield, a 2006 PMHS graduate and a former Kansas City Chiefs player and Jarrell Robinson, a 2010 PMHS graduate and former Georgia State University football player, the camp was a huge success.





With the help of donations, these players, the Portal High School football staff, and volunteers, the camp consisted of motivational speeches, 20 drill stations, a free t-shirt, and a free meal to almost 80 young people.





"The purpose of the camp was to give the kids something to do over the summer break, and I wanted to give back to the football program and show the kids that we're supporting them," said Clayton Williams. "Kids came out today, worked hard and had fun while sharpening their football skills and got better in different competition drills. They got a lot of great advice from alumni players and former NFL player Cam Sherffield. This was a great boost for our program and our community and a great way to start the 2022 football season."