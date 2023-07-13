Panthers prepping for new season

There have been quite a few college coaches making stops in Portal over the past few months and coach Jason McEachin has plenty to be optimistic about as the Panthers continue their summer workouts preparing for the 2023 season.







Amir Jackson recently committed to The University of Florida, and Elijah Coleman and Liam Fordham have also been having college coaches checking in and having them visit campuses. The Panthers also finished a summer camp a few weeks ago which had over 100 participants come out, which is even more impressive when you consider they only had about 30 players on the team a few years ago.





“I think interest is really continuing to ramp up surrounding our football program,” McEachin said. “I feel the kids are starting to see that just because we may have 300 or so students, that doesn’t mean college coaches won’t come to our school. They see they have a chance at being recruited and they are looking at the fact that there are going to be more eyes on our program as a great way of being looked at.”





The interest has been reflected in the number of players who have come out for summer workouts.





“Summer attendance has been up in high school as well as middle school,” McEachin said. “There were a few days this summer where we had over 30 middle school students and over 30 high school students come in back-to-back. We have been working on football development with them and it has by far been the biggest crowds we have had since I've been here.”





The Panthers have been hitting the weight room, as well as doing speed and endurance training. In addition, they have been doing football drills as they look to make their first state playoff appearance since before many of the current students were born in 2006.





“We have a very senior-heavy class and these guys are hungry to get to the state playoffs,” McEachin said. “We took a step forward last year and are looking to do even better this season. We are optimistic and excited about what lies ahead for us this year.”





The Panthers will not be participating in this year’s Erk Russell Classic, but McEachin feels he has a solid non-region schedule which will help the team try and grab one of the four state playoffs spots up for grabs in the region.





“One thing that stands out in our schedule is we have two great bye weeks,” McEachin said. “We have a break at the end of our non-region schedule, and then another in the middle of region play. I also feel like we have some of our more challenging games this season at home which is very important for us. We have ECI and Jenkins County both at home and we have six home games this year instead of only five like we had last season.”





Portal will travel to Bulloch Academy for a scrimmage game August 4 and will open the regular season August 18 at home against Hawkinsville.