Panthers and ECI rekindle old rivalry

The Portal Panthers (2-3, 1-2) have not taken the field for a football game since their 28-7 loss to Metter on Sept. 20. Like the rest of the GHSA schools in Bulloch County, Portal had an unexpected 10-day break due to Hurricane Helene. Many of the Portal residents were without power and water for up to a week after the storm hit and head coach Jason McEachin was happy to finally get the team together Monday in preparation for their game against ECI Friday in Portal.