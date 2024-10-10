The Portal Panthers (2-3, 1-2) have not taken the field for a football game since their 28-7 loss to Metter on Sept. 20. Like the rest of the GHSA schools in Bulloch County, Portal had an unexpected 10-day break due to Hurricane Helene. Many of the Portal residents were without power and water for up to a week after the storm hit and head coach Jason McEachin was happy to finally get the team together Monday in preparation for their game against ECI Friday in Portal.
Panthers and ECI rekindle old rivalry