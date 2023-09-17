Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro softball team is off to a 7-4-1 record and are 2-1 in region play.

One of the key players on this year’s squad is catcher Claiborne Jones. Jones currently leads the Blue Devils in doubles and is second on the team with a .373 batting average. Statesboro head coach Mathew Meeks says her value to the team goes even farther than what she provides at the plate.

“She provides top-notch defense for us behind the plate and is one of the leaders on the team,” Meeks said. “She really shuts down the opposing team’s running game and keeps everyone in check in the field. In addition, she has been in the heart of our order the past couple years and is a power threat who also has the ability to drive the ball to all parts of the field.”

“I think our team is really starting to come together,” Jones said. “I think our defense has been great, and our hitting is continuing to improve. I think my role on the team is to be uplifting. We have a lot of things that can drag us down like losses and I think I need to be that positive force. I have worked hard on my defense and my hitting and I am continuing to improve every day.”