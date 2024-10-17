Now No. 2, Gators look to remain unbeaten with away game against St. Andrews

The Bulloch Academy Gators remain perfect on the season after a 14-0 win over Fredrica left them at 7-0 overall and 1-0 in region play. Despite the win the Gators dropped to No. 2 in the state and will look to put a more impressive product on the field Friday as they travel to St. Andrews.

Friday the rust from not playing for three weeks showed as the Gators committed quite a few penalties including three which took points off the board. Coach Aaron Phillips was happy the Gators were able to win without their “A’ game and regrets not doing a few things in the week leading up to the Frederica contest.

“I think as a coaching staff we should have probably had our kids do a lot more full-contact and

pre-season kind of stuff the week before the game after having so much time off,” Phillips said. “Some live tacking and good on good stuff would have benefitted us after being off so long. Hats off to Frederica for doing a good job, but we didn’t play Bulloch Academy football. I thought we were soft and didn’t play up to our standards.”

This week the Gators hit the road to take on St. Andrews in their second region game of the season. The Lions are 2-5 and 0-1 in region play and ironically Phillips used their own mascot in describing what kind of mindset the Gators should have going into this game.

“Going into this game it needs to be about us and playing physical,” Phillips said. “We have a saying that coach Charlie Hopkins brought up one day that a lion uses all its might even when it kills a rabbit. That is our mentality. We don’t get to pick who is in our region, we need to play our brand of football and prepare for down the road no matter who we line up against. We are a lot

better than we displayed Friday night and we are going to go out this week and get back to some basics.”

Bulloch Academy will travel to Savannah to take on St. Andrews with a 7:30 start.