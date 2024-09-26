New class inducted into Statesboro Athletic Hall of Fame Members of the 2024 Statesboro Athletic Hall of Fame class include (L-R): Andrew Middleton, Monette Bennett, Jamie Childs-Purday, Charlie Jackson and Robert Hodges (represented by nephew BIrd Hodges). - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff Statesboro High recently held a ceremony for their Hall of Fame class of 2024. Latest Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight Tormenta rallies late to take a point against Charlotte Eagles fall to No. 5 Ole Miss, 52-13, in Oxford