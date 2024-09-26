By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
New class inducted into Statesboro Athletic Hall of Fame
Statesboro HOF
Members of the 2024 Statesboro Athletic Hall of Fame class include (L-R): Andrew Middleton, Monette Bennett, Jamie Childs-Purday, Charlie Jackson and Robert Hodges (represented by nephew BIrd Hodges). - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff
Statesboro High recently held a ceremony for their Hall of Fame class of 2024.