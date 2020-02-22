Local swimmers off to state

Formed less than a year ago, Southern Eagle Aquatics (SEGA) is already producing serious talent.





SEGA will compete in the Georgia Swimming Age Group State Swimming Championships and Junior Olympics, held Feb. 21-23 on the campus of Georgia Tech.





Known throughout Georgia as the fastest meet in the state for 14&Under athletes, the meet is sponsored by Georgia Swimming, a local division of USA Swimming, the governing body for competitive swimming in the US Olympic Movement.





Over the course of the weekend, Kenny Grifith (10) will compete in 5 events (50, 100, 200 freestyle; 50, 100 butterfly); Cade Tysinger (12) will swim in the 200 butterfly; and Darden Snipes (13) will compete in the 500 and 1000 freestyle.





“Kenny, Cade, and Darden have a unique opportunity to compete in a qualifier meet with challenging competition," SEGA coach Beau Caldwell said. "They’ve each been very consistent in practice attendance and improving their skill set, which will help them see continued progress over time. Qualifying and competing in this meet is an appropriate challenge in their development.”





This will be Griffith and Tysinger’s first Georgia Age Group State Championship, while Snipes has competed in this meet twice already, most recently in 2018 as an 11 year old. This will be the first time SEGA competes on the state level with it’s 14&U athletes.





“It’s great that we’ll have a presence this time around,” Caldwell said. “We hope to grow our qualifiers and score some points in our second year.”





SEGA is a registered team within USA Swimming and US Masters Swimming, offering competitive swimming opportunities for youth and adults. Practices are held at Splash in the Boro pool and offered nearly 11 months out of the year. For interest and inquiries, email swimsega@gmail.com or visit the club's Instagram @swimsega.