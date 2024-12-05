Lady Jackets begin playoff run for fourth consecutive state flag football championship

While their steak of winning 77 consecutive games since the flag football program was founded in 2021 came to an end last month, Southeast Bulloch begins its pursuit of a fourth straight state championship Thursday in Brooklet.

The historic streak ended in their final regular season game in a 7-0 defeat to Calvary Day, which came right after the Yellow Jackets clinched the area title for the fourth straight year.

Thursday the Jackets look to bounce back from that first loss in school history as they host the first and second round of the state GHSA playoffs starting at 5 p.m. against Wheeler Co.

Head coach Marci Cochran is confident the team will rebound in the first-round playoff game.

“When we finally lost, it was pretty emotional for the coaches and the players,” Cochran said. “It makes it tough knowing many players never even experienced a loss and now you are the first group to lose. We did some team building things the day after the loss to try and get them to have some fun. I think they are ready to bounce back and I know we are excited about finally playing again Thursday.”

Most teams have to wait no longer than a few days, or a week before getting the chance to put a loss behind them. For the Jackets, it will be over two weeks since their loss to Calvary.

“It’s so tough when you have to wait over two weeks to play after your first loss ever,” Cochran said. “We have been practicing and trying to get them hungry for another win but they are so anxious to get back out there. Many of hem have been through the state playoff grind and I am confident they will be ready to play.”

The Jackets are paced on offense by sophomore quarterback Emma Cate Barron who has thrown for 1,825 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Jaci Kitchings leads the way on the ground with 465 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Natalya Odom is the top receiver with 915 yards and 12 touchdowns. Defensively, Paige Nelson averages over six flag pulls per game and Kitchings has eight interceptions.

“We had to find replacements for over half of our offensive players,” Cochran said. “It’s taken some time to try and get that chemistry we have had in the past, but they are working really hard. Emma Cate has done a good job in her first season as a starter and things are starting to click. I really think we are going to have to continue to lean on our defense as they have been steady all season.”

Southeast Bulloch will open up as the No. 1 seed, going up against No. 4 seeded Wheeler County. The Bulldogs may be the fourth seed but are ranked No. 14 in the state and Cochran knows Wheeler is not a typical fourth seed.

“They have three or four really good players,” Cochran said. “Their defense is really good, which could give is some problems because we have struggled a little on offense lately. I feel like our defense will keep us in the game. They don’t do a lot on offense. The big question is how we will be able to move the ball on offense."

If the Jackets win against Wheeler, they will play the winner of the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup between Douglas and Miller Grove.

“We haven’t really seen much on Douglas or Miller Grove,” Cochran said. “The good thing is if we pull off a win in the first game we will get a chance to see both of them play afterwards and try and make a quick gameplan.”

Southeast Bulloch and Wheeler will play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fred Shaver Field, followed by Douglas and Miller Grove at approximately 6. The two winners will then play at 7:15.





Portal in state playoffs

The Portal Panthers also advanced to the state flag football playoffs. The Panthers will take on Telfair County in the opener Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Stone Mountain.

Head coach Huey Williams is proud of how his team did this year and is optimistic about the playoffs.

“We are excited to be back in the state tournament this year after a two-year drought,” Williams said. “The girls have pulled together and are starting to play some great team football. The defense has had a few shut outs, and the offense is starting to string some drives together. We are young, with only a few seniors, but are looking to make a splash this year and hopefully get back to Atlanta.”