Jackets take 2-0 record on road to Screven County

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are 2-0 and have had a pair of shutouts as they opened the season with a 28-0 win over Brantley County and followed that up with a 24-0-win last Friday at home against Telfair County. The Jackets have taken quickly to first year head coach Jared Zito’s offense and defense and seem to be flourishing so far this season.







“Defensively I think we made another step in the right direction,” said Zito. “We still haven’t gotten scored on, but we did have a few mistakes we can correct and get even better. I saw a lot more hats to the football and I think we did a better job getting to the ball carrier.”





“Offensivly, we made steps in the right direction, but I still feel we left points on the board,” said Zito. “Khristian Clark went down on the third play and Gage DiGiovanni came in and did a pretty good job including throwing for a touchdown. Khristian came back and helped us gain over 330 yards of offense. I felt like we probably left at least two more touchdowns out there, but we are making progress.”





The Jacket offense features a couple college prospects and was expected to do well but it has been the Jackets defense who has really looked impressive including holding their opposition scoreless for the past eight quarters.





“We don’t gamble a lot on defense as coach Jason Anthony takes his moments when he wants to bring a little extra pressure,” said Zito. “We are a read your key, technical sound defense. They do a great job of understanding where our fits are in the second and third levels. As long as our eyes are in the right place, and we play fast I think we will be in good shape.”





This week the Jackets will head to Sylvania to take on the Screven County Gamecocks. The two teams were scheduled to open the season against each other, but Screven County shut down schools due to health concerns and the game was rescheduled for this Friday.





“This is a hard-nosed well coached football team we will be playing Friday night,” said Zito. “There is a little bit of a rivalry between these two teams from what I understand, and I know our kids are excited to play. This will be our first road trip which is a new challenge for us”





The Gamecocks have had limited abilities to practice but were still able to give Hephzibah all they could handle before finally falling in a close one 30-28. Screven was led offensively by senior quarterback Chase Hart who rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown and also threw for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Last year the Jackets beat the Gamecocks 31-13 to open the season in Brooklet, but Zito is expecting a battle Friday night.





“They are big up front, and they are going to come downhill at you with an extra tight end in the game,” said Zito. “They play smash mouth football. On defense they bring pressure from the linebacker. I think their quarterback is a real gamer and they have a couple linemen who play both ways in Luke Mcfarland and Michael Boyd who are both really good players who we will have to account for.”





The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks are scheduled for a 7:30 kickoff in Sylvania.