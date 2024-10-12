High school football returns but SHS, SEB, Portal all fall; BA stays undefeated

After not playing football for three weeks due to Hurricane Helene, Bulloch County schools returned to the field Friday night. The long layoff showed as Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch and Portal all were soundly defeated in region games. Top-ranked Bulloch Academy, however, was able to remain unbeaten.
Playing at Gator Alley, Bulloch Academy had their closest game since defeating Portal, 21-19, in August, but shut out Frederica, 14-0, to move to 7-0.
The Gators go on the road next Friday to face St. Andrews in Savannah.
Statesboro traveled to Brunswick to face the No. 10 Pirates and were shut out, 49-0. The Blue Devils are now 2-4 on the season and 1-3 in region play. Statesboro returns to Womack Field next Friday to try to get back on track against Evans.
In Brooklet Friday night, Southeast Bulloch hoped to solidify their position atop the region, but were beaten by Jenkins, 48-14. The Yellow Jackets are now 4-2 and 3-2 in region play, behind Jenkins.
SEB has a quick turnaround as they play again on Tuesday against Liberty County in another rescheduled Region 3-AAA matchup at Fred Shaver Field
Facing cross-county rival ECI Friday night at the Portal Athletic Complex, the Panthers fell, 38-3. Portal, now 2-4 and 1-3 in region play, goes on the road next Friday to play Claxton.
Friday's Scores
Local Scores
Bulloch Academy 14, Frederica 0
Brunswick 49, Statesboro 0
Jenkins 42, Southeast Bulloch 14
Emanuel County Institute 38, Portal 3
State Scores
ACE Charter 27, East Laurens 21
Adairsville 34, Ridgeland 7
Appling County 24, Crisp County 7
Aquinas 12, Harlem 7
Athens Academy 52, Providence Christian 7
Baldwin 57, Hephzibah 0
Bethesda Academy 35, Dillon Christian, S.C. 6
Bowdon 49, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 0
Brooks County 42, Clinch County 12
Burke County 56, T.W. Josey 12
Calhoun 55, Northwest Whitfield 21
Callaway 41, Rutland 0
Calvary Day 61, Islands 0
Camden County 28, Richmond Hill 10
Carrollton 42, Chapel Hill 0
Cartersville 31, Allatoona 0
Carver-Atlanta 50, Holy Innocents' 0
Cedartown 44, Dalton 13
Chestatee 37, Pickens 14
Christian Heritage 49, Chattooga 14
Clarke Central 56, Loganville 19
Coahulla Creek 36, Murray County 0
Cook 42, Tattnall County 21
Creekview 55, Pope 24
Dawson County 14, White County 0
Denmark 27, Forsyth Central 3
Dublin 17, Northeast-Macon 7
East Paulding 45, Alexander 6
Elbert County 33, Banks County 0
Flowery Branch 32, Madison County 23
Georgia Christian 68, David Emanuel 3
Gilmer 48, LaFayette 7
Gordon Lee 56, Gordon Central 7
Habersham Central 52, Alcovy 17
Hardaway 47, Columbus 6
Harrison 52, South Cobb 0
Heard County 48, Darlington 27
Hillgrove 35, Campbell 0
Hiram 49, Woodland Cartersville 0
Irwin County 64, Charlton County 34
Jeff Davis 24, Bacon County 14
Jefferson 49, East Hall 7
Jones County 42, Eagle's Landing Christian 14
Lakeside-Evans 28, Greenbrier 14
Lamar County 64, Utopian 6
Landmark Christian 48, Walker 7
Laney 22, Butler 18
Lanier 42, Johns Creek 35
Lee County 48, Coffee 14
Lincoln County 34, Washington-Wilkes 0
Long County 25, Windsor Forest 0
Lowndes 26, Tift County 7
Lumpkin County 64, Johnson-Gainesville 14
Marist 24, St. Pius X 0
McEachern 38, Pebblebrook 0
Metter 34, Screven County 6
Mundy's Mill 48, Jonesboro 0
New Manchester 21, Villa Rica 20, OT
North Atlanta 27, North Forsyth (GA) 17
North Cobb 38, Marietta 22
North Hall 27, Greater Atlanta Christian 23
North Murray 27, Ringgold 26
North Oconee 40, Eastside 35
Oconee County 50, West Hall 0
Ola 45, Woodland Stockbridge 6
Paulding County 25, Osborne 17, 2OT
Pepperell 7, Model 6
Pinewood Christian 64, St. Andrew's 36
Rabun County 48, Oglethorpe County 14
Randolph Clay 38, Terrell County 8
Rockmart 24, North Cobb Christian 21
Rome 70, Lithia Springs 12
Roswell 63, Chattahoochee 7
Savannah Christian Prep 48, Vidalia 6
Sequoyah 35, Woodstock 7
Sherwood Christian 40, Westwood 30
Social Circle 38, McNair 19
Spalding 28, Whitewater 14
Sprayberry 30, River Ridge 27
Starr's Mill 28, Harris County 7
Swainsboro 28, Savannah Country Day 21
Taylor County 42, Central-Talbotton 0
Temple 40, Haralson County 10
Thomasville 23, Fitzgerald 8
Troup County 20, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 17, OT
Turner County 20, Lanier County 14
Walton 28, Cherokee 21
Ware County 38, Benedictine Military 14
Wesleyan 35, King's Ridge 17
West Forsyth (GA) 38, South Forsyth 0
West Laurens 41, Richmond Academy 6
Westminster-Augusta 42, Westminster Christian 21
Wilcox County 41, Dooly County 7
Woodward Academy 49, Dunwoody 17
Worth County 47, Berrien 0