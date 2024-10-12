High school football returns but SHS, SEB, Portal all fall; BA stays undefeated

After not playing football for three weeks due to Hurricane Helene, Bulloch County schools returned to the field Friday night. The long layoff showed as Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch and Portal all were soundly defeated in region games. Top-ranked Bulloch Academy, however, was able to remain unbeaten.

Playing at Gator Alley, Bulloch Academy had their closest game since defeating Portal, 21-19, in August, but shut out Frederica, 14-0, to move to 7-0.

The Gators go on the road next Friday to face St. Andrews in Savannah.

Statesboro traveled to Brunswick to face the No. 10 Pirates and were shut out, 49-0. The Blue Devils are now 2-4 on the season and 1-3 in region play. Statesboro returns to Womack Field next Friday to try to get back on track against Evans.

In Brooklet Friday night, Southeast Bulloch hoped to solidify their position atop the region, but were beaten by Jenkins, 48-14. The Yellow Jackets are now 4-2 and 3-2 in region play, behind Jenkins.

SEB has a quick turnaround as they play again on Tuesday against Liberty County in another rescheduled Region 3-AAA matchup at Fred Shaver Field

Facing cross-county rival ECI Friday night at the Portal Athletic Complex, the Panthers fell, 38-3. Portal, now 2-4 and 1-3 in region play, goes on the road next Friday to play Claxton.





Friday's Scores

Local Scores

Bulloch Academy 14, Frederica 0

Brunswick 49, Statesboro 0

Jenkins 42, Southeast Bulloch 14

Emanuel County Institute 38, Portal 3





