High-powered Metter visits Portal

Last Friday was a messy game for the Portal Panthers in many ways, but the good thing is they were able to knock off Bryan County 20-6 to earn their first region victory of the early season, improving to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play.

With wet, muddy conditions, Bryan County and Portal combined for 27 penalties with Bryan County having 14 and Portal 13. Bryan County was also playing at a bit of a disadvantage in the game as a few of their starters were suspended after an altercation with Savannah High from the week before.

“We made progress on both sides of the ball, and a region win is huge,” said coach Jason McEachin. “Bryan County was down some players due to the suspensions, but they are still a tough team. It was sloppy on the field and a lot of penalties but we made the plays when we had to and I’m proud of our team to bounce back the way they did.”

The Panthers got three big plays for touchdowns which proved to be the difference as Harold Washington had a 70-yard touchdown run, Brian McQueen rushed for an 84-yard touchdown and Chase Smith had a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zion Lanier.

“We ran for over 330 yards rushing and I thought that was even more impressive considering they knew that was all we could do in those rainy conditions,” McEachin said. “We got contributions from quite a few different players and that is important as well as teams know they can’t just focus on one guy. Our offensive line has also done a great job opening holes for us.”

This week the Panthers renew an old rivalry as they host Metter. The two teams have not played since 2021. The Tigers are 2-1 and it’s been feast of famine. In their two wins over Savannah High and Tattnall County they won by a combined 82-0. In their lone loss to Swainsboro, Metter fell 37-14.

“They are very athletic and have a lot of speed at their skill positions,” McEachin said. “They have a small quarterback and running back, but their receivers have some size. Defensively they are big everywhere and do a good job running to the ball. We are going to have to sustain some drives and take care of the football. Their quarterback Mike Ricks is a big threat to take off as he is a great runner and can pass if needed. They base out of the spread in shotgun formation and they do throw. We have to be able to defend the pass, but really watch out for their run game.”

Portal and Metter are scheduled for a 7:30 start Friday in Portal.