Georgia Southern goes on road and rallies past South Alabama, 34-30, in Mobile

Georgia Southern got bowl eligible and regained control of the Sun Belt's East Division Saturday night in Mobile with a 34-30 win over South Alabama.

Down 30-14 to start the fourth quarter, quarterback Dexter Williams, in for an injured J.C. French, hit Dalen Cobb with a 22-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles the lead and Davon Gilmour sacked South Alabama quarterback Bishop Davenport on fourth down with 1:54 to play to clinch the victory.

Josh Dallas started the fourth-quarter rally for the Eagles with a 45-yard TD reception from French to make it 30-20 with 14:53 to play in the game.

The Jaguars fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Jalen White scored from two yards out two plays later to cut the deficit to 30-27.

After the Eagles defense forced a three-and-out, Georgia Southern went 74 yards in 10 plays, capped off by Williams hitting Cobb for the TD and a 34-30 lead.

Marc Stampley intercepted a pass on the next South Alabama drive, but the Eagles were forced to punt it back to the Jaguars with 6:16 to play. South Alabama drove to the Georgia Southern 15, but then consecutive sacks by Da’Shawn Davis and Gilmour to end the final threat with 1:54 to play.

French completed 22-27 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Williams completed three of five passes, including the game-winner. White rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries and the one touchdown.

Georgia Southern is now 6-3 overall, which makes them bowl eligible for the third consecutive year, and are 4-1 and in first place in the Sun Belt East Division. The Eagles next play Nov. 16 at Paulson Stadium, hosting Troy.



