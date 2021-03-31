GS Women's Golf finishes ninth at Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Ella Ofstedahl
Thuesen tied for 11th for her 10th top-20 finish in 11 career collegiate events, and Ofstedahl tied for 20th. Emma Bell tied for 26th for her best finish this season.
Thuesen led the Eagles with a 78 today, and Bell posted a 79. The Eagles teed off on the first hole, and the counters made the turn at 7-over, but the back nine featured six holes that were playing among the most difficult on the course today.
Scores
Team – 304-300-318=922 (+58), 9
Alberte Thuesen – 74-75-78=227 (+11), T11
Ella Ofstedahl – 75-74-80=229 (+13), T20
Emma Bell – 77-75-79=231 (+15), T26
Savanah Satterfield – 78-76-81=235 (+19), T42
Abby Newton – 79-80-84=243 (+27), T57
Quotables from Coach Emily Kuhfeld
"We played about 45 holes in which we did a really good job managing the pins and managing ourselves out there. The last 9 were a struggle, but the team fought and gave their all. A lot of lessons learned this week, and we have some time together to continue building our short games and course management skills heading into the Sun Belt Championship."
Up Next
https://gseagles.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=4200and Alberte Thuesen each placed in the top-20, and the Georgia Southern women's golf team finished ninth at the Chattanooga Classic Tuesday at Black Creek Club.
Thuesen tied for 11th for her 10th top-20 finish in 11 career collegiate events, and Ofstedahl tied for 20th. Emma Bell tied for 26th for her best finish this season.
Thuesen led the Eagles with a 78 today, and Bell posted a 79. The Eagles teed off on the first hole, and the counters made the turn at 7-over, but the back nine featured six holes that were playing among the most difficult on the course today.
Scores
Team – 304-300-318=922 (+58), 9
Alberte Thuesen – 74-75-78=227 (+11), T11
Ella Ofstedahl – 75-74-80=229 (+13), T20
Emma Bell – 77-75-79=231 (+15), T26
Savanah Satterfield – 78-76-81=235 (+19), T42
Abby Newton – 79-80-84=243 (+27), T57
Quotables from Coach Emily Kuhfeld
"We played about 45 holes in which we did a really good job managing the pins and managing ourselves out there. The last 9 were a struggle, but the team fought and gave their all. A lot of lessons learned this week, and we have some time together to continue building our short games and course management skills heading into the Sun Belt Championship."
Up Next
The Eagles tee it up in the Sun Belt Championship April 18-20 at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.